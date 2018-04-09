Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute April 2018

about what's going on around town. heavy rain has been causing some problems around town. some parts of town do not have storm drains, particulary on the east side. the rain also continues causing potholes, especially with warming and cooling temperatures. the city should be able to start a more permanent pothole filling solution this week. paving projects this year will include a major one on seventh street. some smaller projects will be done on lafayette avenue, brown avenue and others. to report a pothole, remember, you can simply call "311". the mayor says reported potholes are usually fixed within 8 hours. you can also call 311 if you see standing water that won't go away, a street light that is out or anything else that is "not" an emergency. new margaret & s.r. 46: this is a drainage project. on the east side of 46, the water gets caught. the project will put a larger pipe in to help alleviate standing water. once the drainage work is finished, the land will be ready for development. an aldi's is going up on the east side on s.r. 46. there is also another hotel in the works. the city has seen some retail leaving the city. the mayor says it's mainly an inconvenience for shoppers. he expects to see some new businesses coming in. the mayor is finalizing the state of the city address, but he says it will happen this month. he looks forward to talking about the positive things from the past year and the good things ahead.