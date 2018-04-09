Clear
School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board

Vigo County School leaders are preparing for a high stakes meeting today. One topic up for discussion is the civil lawsuit the school filed in Februa

Posted: Mon Apr 09 05:09:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 05:09:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

action ... after thousands of dollars were stolen from them. they will figure out what to do next... at tonight's school board meeting. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down what's at stake. /////////// it's quiet now -- but tonight school leaders and people in vigo county will come here. all to figure out what's next in this civil lawsuit. it's a story we've continued to follow since the "f-b-i" launched an investigation in june 20-16. the school corporation's lawyer "urged" the school to take "legal" action. that's to try to recover damages after the "f-b-i" discovered a kickback scheme. frank shahadey -- paula shahadey -- franklin fennell -- michael pick and his business -- are the defendants. shahadey and fennell stole "thousands" of dollars from the school corporation in that kickback scheme. it involved "over- estimated" invoices from "pick's" company. tonight -- we'll learn what's next for the school to recover some of these damages. also on tonight's agenda -- is discussing the superintendent search. the search committee tells me they will be there to answer any questions. this is all happening at "6-tonight". live -- kt news 10. we continue to follow developments out of syria
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
