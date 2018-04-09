Morning Morning Forecast

Clear
A cloudy sky will be with us through the afternoon and a little wave in the atmosphere may spit out a few sprinkles this afternoon. Generally, high pressure will begin building into the area today and will pave the way for some sunshine for the middle part of the week. While the weather looks relatively uneventful for the week, we're watching a decent warm up for the end of the week. At this point, low 70s look possible Thursday and Friday.

Posted: Mon Apr 09 05:00:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 09 05:00:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Zionsville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Dry days ahead and a temperature bump on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

