Speech to Text for Morning Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clouds staying with us through the day. highs today get into the mid-40s. a patchy drizzle may develop this afternoon. lows tonight drop to 30 under a cloudy sky. then, sunshine tomorrow; a high at 50. lows in the low 30s tomorrow night. right now, looks like we could see some 70s by the end of the week. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois.