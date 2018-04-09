Clear

Happiness Bag hosts princess meet and greet tea party for community

Tea cups and tiaras were of high fashion on Sunday at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute.

Posted: Sun Apr 08 20:48:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 08 20:48:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Happiness Bag hosts princess meet and greet tea party for community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today at happiness bag in terre haute.. the group hosted a tea party for the community... real life disney princesses also joined in on the fun! attendees could get their picture taken with the princesses. harold's beauty academy did hair -- makeup and nails! event organizers say it was a fun way to make everyone feel like royalty! "they were really engaged and i think everyone left feeling really special and beautiful." bites and blessings also donated cookies for the girls to decorate .. happiness bag hopes to host another event like this next year. pressure is mounting after
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It