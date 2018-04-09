Speech to Text for Happiness Bag hosts princess meet and greet tea party for community

today at happiness bag in terre haute.. the group hosted a tea party for the community... real life disney princesses also joined in on the fun! attendees could get their picture taken with the princesses. harold's beauty academy did hair -- makeup and nails! event organizers say it was a fun way to make everyone feel like royalty! "they were really engaged and i think everyone left feeling really special and beautiful." bites and blessings also donated cookies for the girls to decorate .. happiness bag hopes to host another event like this next year. pressure is mounting after