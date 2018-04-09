Speech to Text for Sisters of Providence hold prayer and blessing for motorcyclist

temperatures warm up... while riding is a popular hobby -- it can also be dangerous ... that's why a local group of sisters are preparing for bike season in a different way... news 10s garrett brown shows us how. [b8]blessing of the bikes-pkg its not uncommon to see motorcycles roaming the country roads when warmer weather hits. if you were outside sunday you could tell that the warm weather isnt here yet. but that didn't stop some motorcyclists from getting out to pray for a safe upcoming summer. each year people all over the country dust off their bikes and go ride. many times for a good cause. just like chad roach and rebekah penry who are proud to ride for many causes. "the motorcycle community anywhere across the country if your on a bike, your in a brotherhood or a sisterhood. they are some of the most generous, most compassionate, most giving people you will ever meet in your life." sunday morning they rode to saint mary of the woods college. they weren't riding for a fundraiser. but to get their motorcycles and themselves blessed. it's a new event the sisters of providence started up this year. "i saw there's so many motorcyclist and i thought you know why arnt we blessing motorcycles? so i went online only to find out there are motorcycle blessings going on all over the country." bikers from as far as indianapolis came to have their bikes blessed with holy water. they also received blessed medals to keep them safe on the open road. overall praying for a safe year of being out on the road. "because there really is so much that we see in terms of accidents, speeding, road rage and we just prayed this morning that that will not occur." afterwards everyone came together giving rides for some of the sisters. there was also a brunch for everyone to enjoy. in the end it was an experience that roach and penry are looking forward to next year. they just hope more will join them in next years prayer. "its just a really unique experience and its worth it to come out if nothing else to be around other bikers." the sisters of providence also do a blessing of regular bicycles as well. they hope next year to hold this blessing ceremony again for those willing to make the ride.