Speech to Text for Loved ones remember local Terre Haute musician

many are remembering the talent of a "terre haute" musician tonight... friends and former bandmates held a celebration of life for "patrick nuttall" a ripley's beach bar in terre haute. friends told us nuttall recently died from a heart attack nuttall was inducted into the "wabash valley musicians hall of fame" in 20-12. friends remember him as an outstanding musician with the "southland" band -- which h played with for more than 25 years. "i've been blessed to have that individual in my life... and what a talent he was, such a talent. and trust me, he's one in a million... you're never going to find another one like that in this area." according to nuttall's obituary -- he passed away march 12th. he was 60-years-old.