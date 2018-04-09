Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

turn to just snow overnight. temperatures will drop below freezing allowing the snow to accumulate through the night. expect below an inch of snow. temperatures will rise to the lower 50's tomorrow melting the snow quickly. tomorrow night clouds will remain in the area and there are chances of showers through the night. lows tomorrow night will be in the lower 30's.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
