Speech to Text for Special run supports area veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

run "miles for our military." 3... 2... 1.. take off! there was a 5-k race, and a one-mile color fun run. it all happened at the terre haute regional airport. people gathered inside before having to head out into the cold. money collected from race fees will be given to the "wabash valley base community council." from there -- it will help veteran families in need. students were moving for a different