Special run supports area veterans

Local veterans and their families will benefit from a special run that happened Saturday.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 21:01:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 21:01:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

run "miles for our military." 3... 2... 1.. take off! there was a 5-k race, and a one-mile color fun run. it all happened at the terre haute regional airport. people gathered inside before having to head out into the cold. money collected from race fees will be given to the "wabash valley base community council." from there -- it will help veteran families in need. students were moving for a different
