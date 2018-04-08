Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Crash into pole causes minor power outage in Terre Haute

Roughly two dozen people are without power after a crash at 10th Street and Helen Avenue in Terre Haute.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 20:59:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 20:59:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Crash into pole causes minor power outage in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

said she crashed, and left the scene. officers ended up finding the woman after "a second" crash. police told news 10 she crashed into a pole at 10th street and helen avenue in terre haute. "this" second crash caused people in the area to lose power for a few hours. the first crash happened at 7th street and margaret avenue. "that" crash is what led police to cite the woman for "leaving the scene of a property damage crash." police told news 10 no one was hurt. [b4]germany van attack-vo headon police are investigating a deadly van attack
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It