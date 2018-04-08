Speech to Text for Auction benefits students growing into future agriculture experts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local group got a little extra boost from the community. auctioneer nats the sullivan f-f-a alumni consignment auction was today. about 2-thousand people from several states were there. they bid on items like tractors -- livestock items and antiques. the sullivan f-f-a chapter advisor told us community support is important. just seeing how much agriculture impacts our community /splice/ i can see growth in the students and see them become better leaders and see them learn about agriculture careers. the f-f-a alumni chapter gets proceeds from "some" sales at the event. "that" money supports sullivan f-f-a activities and scholarships.