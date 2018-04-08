Clear

Auction benefits students growing into future agriculture experts

Local students involved in FFA will benefit from a weekend auction.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 20:56:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 20:56:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

a local group got a little extra boost from the community. auctioneer nats the sullivan f-f-a alumni consignment auction was today. about 2-thousand people from several states were there. they bid on items like tractors -- livestock items and antiques. the sullivan f-f-a chapter advisor told us community support is important. just seeing how much agriculture impacts our community /splice/ i can see growth in the students and see them become better leaders and see them learn about agriculture careers. the f-f-a alumni chapter gets proceeds from "some" sales at the event. "that" money supports sullivan f-f-a activities and scholarships. storm team 10's brady harp is tracking some slightly warmer
