Speech to Text for Groups compete at IPA State Finals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dozens of schools competed in the "indiana percussion association 20--18 state finals." you just heard a small section of a peformance during the event. the schools came from all around the state to compete. students practice for months, and attend other competitions to get to this stage. there's just so many moving parts. there's the visual end, so you train people to move and do dance underneath the playing. then there's the playing aspect. so there's so many facets of this. and, the performing, the character, and the face. there's so many things. so, there's a lot that goes into this and a lot of training. in the "percussion scholastic a" competition -- planfield took home first. you're looking at award ceremony video. this division included northview high school -- which took home second. and, vincennes --- which took home fourth. we've linked you to all of today's results at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b12]isu dance marathon 2018-wipe vo students danced the day away at indiana