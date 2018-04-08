Clear

Group relieving burden for local foster families

A recently established group has a new way to help local foster families.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 20:48:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 20:48:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

items they need. today -- the terre haute borrowed hearts location opened. foster parents can get clothes, books, backpacks, hygiene products and much more for children. organizers say this is an important service. families can get sudden placements of children. they may not have all of the items they need. a group of moms and i got together and decided we wanted to help aleviate some of that stress and strain on our community and hope promote, and help the community have more resources to be able to find more foster families. "borrowed hearts" is located in the life center on college avenue. the group needs volunteers. we've put information on how you can help on w-t-h-i t-v dot com. local musical groups showed off their hard
