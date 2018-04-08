Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Apr 07 20:40:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 20:40:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

through the night tonight and we will see near record low or record low temperatures. bundle up if you head outdoors! lows will be in the lower 20's and expect clear skies. tomorrow conditions will be a little warmer and clouds will increase through the day. high temperatures will be in the mid 40's. rain will move in late tomorrow and will quickly turn to snow as temperatures drop quickly again tomorrow night. lows tomorrow night will be around the lower 30's.
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
