Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

through the night tonight and we will see near record low or record low temperatures. bundle up if you head outdoors! lows will be in the lower 20's and expect clear skies. tomorrow conditions will be a little warmer and clouds will increase through the day. high temperatures will be in the mid 40's. rain will move in late tomorrow and will quickly turn to snow as temperatures drop quickly again tomorrow night. lows tomorrow night will be around the lower 30's. good evening.. some of the state's top basketball talents were on stay with the wabash valley through the night tonight and we will see near record low or record low temperatures. bundle up if you head outdoors! lows will be in the lower 20's and expect clear skies. tomorrow conditions will be a little warmer and clouds will increase through the day. high temperatures will be in the mid 40's. rain will move in late tomorrow and will quickly turn to snow as temperatures drop quickly again tomorrow night. lows tomorrow night will be around the lower 30's. good evening.. some of the state's top basketball talents were on display tonight in good evening.. some of the stay with the wabash valley through the night tonight and we will see near record low or record low temperatures. bundle up if you head outdoors! lows will be in the lower 20's and expect clear skies. tomorrow conditions will be a little warmer and clouds will increase through the day. high temperatures will be in the mid 40's. rain will move in late tomorrow and will quickly turn to snow as temperatures drop quickly again tomorrow night. lows tomorrow night will be around the lower 30's. good evening.. some of the state's top basketball talents were on display tonight in stay with the wabash valley through the night tonight and we will see near record low or record low temperatures. bundle up if you head outdoors! lows will be in the lower 20's and expect clear skies. tomorrow conditions will be a little warmer and clouds will increase through the day. high temperatures