Clear

Indiana State opens spring practice

Sycamores begin spring camp.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 20:39:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 20:39:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Indiana State opens spring practice

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state football.. sycamores just starting spring practice this morning. with renovations going on over at memorial stadium.. indiana state spent the morning at rose-hulman.. 83 sycamores back out on the field after a long off- season.. they struggled mightily last year.. indiana state 0-11 last season.. but in his second year as head coach.. curt mallory says the squad has been motivated all off-season long. it's been 140 days since november 18 so we're excited in anticipation of the work that we've put in. i can't say enough about coach mcmanus and the strength staff with what they've done. these men have worked tremendously hard, so it's exciting to be out here today. indiana
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Winter weather again tonight, but a warm up is in sight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It