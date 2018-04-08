Speech to Text for Banks of the Wabash

tournament of their own.. the banks of the wabash for both baseball and softball on the line.. on the baseball diamond.. north vee and riverton parke in the championship game .. the panthers putting together a monster 3rd inning.. logan harrison pulls it down the 3rd base line.. that's going to score two.. r-p leads 4-nothing.. later in the inning.. triston herrick takes it the other way.. this one lands just fair down the right field line.. riverton parke scores ten runs in the inning.. panthers hammer north vee 18-0 to win the banks of the wabash. in the softball championship.. falcons and panthers meeting once again.. it's r-p who strikes early.. top of the 1st.. this ball grounded right up the middle.. that's one r-b-i.. riverton parke leads 1-nothing.. bottom half of the frame.. ashton steinbrenner slips past not one but two defenders and it rolls to the fence.. that gets the falcons one of two runs in the inning.. north vermillion takes care of business and wins the banks title.. 11-3 over r-p. in the consolation games.. rockville and turkey run squaring off in a county rivalry.. game tied 2-2.. hunter michalic hits it high into center field.. nate ferguson is there to make the catch.. runner coming in from third.. the throw to the plate is not in time.. the go-ahead run puts rockville up 3-2.. and the rox pitching was unhittable.. hunter michalic and wade black combine for a bunch of strikeouts down the stretch.. rockville holds on for the victory.. rox win 3-2. same matchup on the softball field.. rox and warriors in the consolation game.. 5th inning.. runners on.. rox send one into shallow right center.. that scores a pair of runs for the rox.. rockville getting it done down the stretch with a bunch of runs late.. rox 10-1 over turkey run. it doesn't even feel like spring sports