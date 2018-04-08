Speech to Text for Braves Bash

a little different this season.. the softball lady braves bash jammed into one day because of the weather.. so we've got a ton of action on the diamond.. we'll start with the host braves.. south taking on gibson southern.. this was a defensive battle most of the way.. kelsey clinkenbeard on the mound getting a lot of support.. hallie baker makes the diving stop and gets the runner at first for the braves.. that ends the inning.. south up 1-nothing. later.. titans with a liner.. but emily perrelle with the hot hand.. she snags it out of the air.. runs come late and it goes to extras .. but terre haute south gets the win.. 5-4 over gibson southern. they were playing all over town .. we head to terre haute north where the patriots face casey- westfield.. north with runners on the corners .. warriors going for the fake throw.. but the cut-off loses that ball.. that gives the patriots a free run.. later.. casey with bases full.. laney gowin lines it right back up the middle.. runner coming home and she's in safely.. the warriors hold off terre haute north .. casey wins 8-7. also on the northside.. south vermillion taking on roncalli.. wildcats with a pair of runners on base.. and allison schawitsch says come on home.. she grounds it into the gap in left.. both runners score for south vermillion to give the cats two on the board .. more ducks on the pond later.. but hope grange takes care of that.. the senior sends it deep for a two-run blast.. south vermillion gets five.. but they can't slow down the rebels.. roncalli wins 21-5. over to miss softball america.. north central facing off against avon.. bases loaded.. brooklyn klitzing manages to drop one in the infield.. that plates the first run of the game for the t-birds.. later.. madison schofield takes on for a ride.. a liner into the gap in right center scores another for north central.. but the orioles with air superiority in this one.. avon wins 14-2. the northview knights in on the action.. they're taking on h-s-e.. one on for madelyn richey.. she grounds it just out of reach of the second baseman.. that brings the runner in to score from 2nd for the knights... later.. bella timberman smacks one out there.. it's over the fence for a dinger .. northview picking up a win.. 11-7 over the royals. games keep coming.. west vigo facing off against evansville mater dei in the braves bash.. west vigo's hannah lewis throwing some gas.. she blows by the batter for the viking strikeout. west vigo at the plate now.. the bunt down the first base line results in an out.. but it's enough to score the runner.. vikings on the board first.. they go on to win 3-2. up at north vermillion.. the falcons hosting a