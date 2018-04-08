Clear
North/South Indiana All-Star Classic

De'Avion Washington shines with 23 points.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 20:36:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 20:36:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

top basketball talents were on display tonight in indiana.. martinsville hosting the north/south all-star classic.. terre haute south's de'avion washington and cloverdale's jalen moore both playing in the showcase.. purdue commit eric hunter showing off early.. the tindley senior with the fast break windmill.. hello! boilermaker fans excited to have him.. jalen moore not picked as an indiana all-star so he was showing his stuff tonight.. moore drives and floats it in off the glass.. he put up nine points tonight.. de'avion washington got off to a slow start.. but he picked it up in the 2nd half.. d corner three.. he goes for 23 points.. leading the south team.. 21 of those points coming in the 2nd half.. boy did he look good.. the indiana state commit with a one-handed flush.. the south all-stars come all the way back and win it 129- 124.. and that dub comes thanks to a huge second half from de'avion washington. first half was horrible and we were down by like 20. so i was like i'm going to get myself going. and i'm glad i did. in the girls' showcase.. a wabash valley athlete making the south team.. vincennes lincoln's abi haynes.. this was a back-and-forth battle down the stretch.. trading threes.. and haynes shows she can hit em with the best of them.. the alice senior hits from way downtown.. she scored 8 points.. but her south team falls by one.. north all-stars win 100-99. an annual tradition at terre haute south looks
