News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Sunshine back in the forecast, but temperatures stay cooler.

Posted: Sat Apr 07 06:22:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 07 06:22:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

we'll see them giving way to sunshine by mid morning. temperatures still chilly though, only getting to 43 today. tonight the sky stays clear, and temperatures get cold. overnight lows dropping to 24. into sunday, we start off clear, but clouds start to make their way back in, with temperatures only a few degrees warmer, getting to 48.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Unsettled weather Monday, dry days ahead, and a warm up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

