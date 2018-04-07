Speech to Text for The Final Fork is down to 8

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm talking about "the final fork competition". and in the end.. only "1"- restaurant will remain standing! //////////// just like that, we're down to 8 restaurants remaining in the final fork contest. in region 1, we have earls supper club matched up against the saratoga. in region 2, crossroads caf in marshall is up against richards farm who made it to the final four last year. in region 3, a couple more familiar faces, the wabash coffee house who we paid a visit to last year and charlies pub and grub, another former final four contender. finally in region 4 we've got the greathouse of pizza against delish cafe. that chicago style pizza against the tenderloin champs from the very beginning of the fork in the road a few years back. make sure your favorite places advances, one more round of voting and then four of these 8 places get a visit. news 10 will