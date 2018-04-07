Clear
Friday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Apr 06 18:19:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 06 18:19:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

there's a slight chance for some light rain tonight; in some areas it looks to transition to snow. lows tonight drop near record cold, at 26. there may be a light dusting tomorrow morning. mainly sunny tomorrow though; temps below normal, a high at 44. clear and near record cold again tomorrow night; a low at 24. back into the low 50s on monday.
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Unsettled weather Monday, dry days ahead, and a warm up.
