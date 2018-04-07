Speech to Text for Court documents reveal school corporation filed lawsuit, Judge shared table with defendant

lawsuit against former employees, and others. it's in connection to a kickback scheme. last night, news 10 told you we received a school board agenda referencing the possibility of a lawsuit. today -- we uncovered court records revealing a lawsuit had actually been filed in feburary. "frank shahadey, paula shahadey, franklin fennell, and michael pick and his business are named as defendants. shahadey and fennell stole thousands of dollars in the kickback scheme. it involved over-estimated invoices from pick's company. the f-b-i launched an investigation into the situation in june 20-16. this civil lawsuit aims to recoup money the school corporation lost in the scheme. news 10 has also received information that the judge, lucky reddy, had contact with paula shahadey. reddy wrote in a document the case was not discussed. she also said she wasn't aware paula shahadey was named in the lawsuit. we have more details to pass