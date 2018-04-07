Speech to Text for Bloomfield pool breaks ground on renovation project

taking a dip in a new pool. its all thanks to local community members coming together with a common goal. news 10s garrett brown has more on this group effort. the community pool in bloomfield has been closed for over five years. one of the biggest reasoning's for it is because the facility itself is over fifty years old. but with those years also came with alot of history. judy branstetter has lived in bloomfield her whole life. she has seen its community pool grow in to an important part of her family's life. "both of my daughters were life guards here and it was a big part of their lives. i was big on reopening this the last time." that's why she came out to see the pool begin its transition into a new facility. not long after its last closing the community came together and begin raising money. now many behind the fundraising project are excited to see the work begin. "i cant really described how happy i was when i saw those first photos and knew they were coming down this week to begin working on the pool." the projected date for the renovated pool to open is july forth. but there is still a bit more fundraising to do. they are just shy one hundred thousand dollars of their goal. they are also trying to raise an additional ten thousand dollars for a new pool climbing wall. but the committee is confident they will reach their goal. "we're still doing that fundraising for that last bit. we feel certain that moneys going to be there when were done." there will still be a few more fundraiser events before the pool opens. but for those like branstetter. she is just ready to introduce the next generation to this local gathering place. "i can just hardly wait. i will be bringing my grandkids up here. not that they don't have a place to swim but its not with your friends. its not like being with the whole community. now if you would like to learn more about the pool or donate to the cause go to wthitv.com. there we will have the links for you to do so. reporting in bloomfield a news 10 garrett brown. back to you. i'll