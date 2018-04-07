Clear
Battle of the Books Competition

18 elementary schools competed in the competition.

Posted: Fri Apr 06 17:24:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 06 17:24:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Battle of the Books Competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

put their knowledge to the test today! it was all a part of "battle of the books". [b21]battle of the books-vo off top every year the "indiana library federation" releases a list of books. elementary and middle school students read those books. they then go head-to-head in battle. as part of the competition... students answer questions about the books and the authors. news 10 caught up with the competition in vigo county. organizers say it's just one of the many ways to encourage recreational reading. "the main goal is to read. the more that they read and they're reading different genres. and just loving books i think is important." 18 elementary schools competed today. winners received bragging rights and a trophy to display in their school. indiana state university baseball took
