CASA hosts A Day in the Life

Volunteers hope to use the knowledge to help those in need.

Posted: Fri Apr 06 17:23:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 06 17:23:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

but that's what one local agency is encouraging. "court appointed special advocates" or casa held a special event today. it's called "a day in the life" "casa's" work with struggling families in vigo county. today's exercise showed them what it was like to be the people they represent. as part of the event....volunte ers were assigned special profiles. news 10 spoke with amanda small. she said her assignment was to ride the city bus while unable to speak. this highlights transportation issues for people with disabilities. volunteers hope to use this knowledge to better help people in need. students in vigo county put
