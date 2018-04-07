Speech to Text for World Gospel Garden receives grant

feed more hungry children thanks to a new grant. the "wabash valley foundation" is presenting the "world gospel fellowship garden" a grant for 10-thousand dollars. the money will help the garden expand from a half acre to a full acre. and a new water system can be added. the folks at "world gospel church" have been growing food in their garden for the last two years. they primarily give to the 14th and chestnut community center in terre haute. ..."primarily what our main goal is to feed the children at 14th and chestnut but then our secondary goal right now is to really make connections throughout the community and find solutions for hunger and poverty in the community..." the group also gives food to catholic charities. the hope is with the expansion they can give to other church food banks in the future.