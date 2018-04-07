Speech to Text for Dugger set to receive grant to improve drinking water infrastructure

dugger, indiana is just one of the communities that will receive grant money.. all to help make their town a better place to work and live .. the town of dugger will receive five hundred fifty thousand dollars from the state of indiana.. all to improve their drinking water infrastructure ... bill pirtle is the town council president.. and he says grants like these help small towns.. "if you don't do these grants, you couldn't make it in these little towns." the project will replace existing water mains.. which have been breaking and leaking for the past several years. it will save money for those living and working in the area. anita woodward owns "anita's cuts and styles" in dugger. she says the town has needed the project for awhile.. "with having a business, that's really a plus because there's been times that we're in the middle of doing something and our water has to be shut off for say a pipeline is broke or anything can happen." the town will also be installing new service connections and water meters for consumers in the area. but the council can't do the project alone.. they're looking towards the community to get ready for what's to come. "we're hoping that they all work with us and work together and get things done. and so far so good." there's no word yet on when the project will begin. the council is continuing to work on getting a few more grants for various projects this year.