Speech to Text for Nation's top doctor urges everyone to carry drug to reverse overdoses

urging all americans to join in the fight against drugs. he says everyone should get a life saving drug used to stop an overdose. news 10's heather good is live in the newsroom. she joins us now with more... news first told you last night... the u-s surgeon general issued an advisory urging more americans to get naloxone. now we are hearing reaction to this news. naloxone is an overdose reversing drug. many first responders are already using it. now the nation's top doctor -- jerome adams -- says people should talk to their doctor or pharmacist to get the life saving drug so they are prepared if they encounter someone overdosing on drugs like opioids and heroin. one local nursing student says she like the idea but is sad the situation is so bad. [b10]surgeon general advisory-nwsrm sot indiana state university nursing student taylor mann says, "it's very concerning that it's becoming such a problem that we need to prescribe them something that they could use in case they misuse that drug, like i think that's a very big problem that's happening now." coming up tonight i'll have more on the advisory... and how long it's been since an advisory like this has been established.