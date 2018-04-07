Clear
Boys and Girls Club CPO Resigns

News 10 learned this afternoon that Chief Professional Officer Jeff Kochvar has resigned.

haute boys and girls club. news 10 learned this afternoon that chief professional officer..jeff kochvar has resigned. he gave his letter of resignation to "the board" of the boys and girls club on march 21st. his last day will be april 27th. board president dave fredrick told news 10...the board met yesterday to begin a search process for a new c-p-o. in the meantime ...they'll select an "interim" director. jeff coach-var has been in charge of the boys and girls club in terre haute for the last 3 years. kochvar told news 10 he'll remain in terre haute..but is getting involved in a small business opportunity. now... the u-s surgeon general
