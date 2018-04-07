Clear
Motion filed to add ACLU to Vigo County Jail lawsuit

There has been a motion filed to include an attorney from ACLU in proceedings involving the Vigo County Jail.

about "an executive session" "of vigo county officials". "last night" we received notice that vigo county council members will meet "in executive session" with other county leaders "on tuesday". now here's what's new.. we have learned they will discuss a recent motion filed in the vigo county jail lawsuit. former inmates are suing the county due to unconstitution al conditions at the jail. now the inmates' attorney wants to "add an attorney" "from the a-c-l-u. "kenneth falk" was involved in 2-"prior" lawsuits against vigo county regarding the jail. the executive session begins at "4" p-m. the county council meeting will follow at "6". changes are on the way for the terre
