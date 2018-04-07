Speech to Text for ISP hands off investigation into police-action shootings

investigation into police action shootings is now in the hands of a prosecutor. news 10 received this information just over an hour ago. the indiana state police department has handed off it's investigation into the death of mike-y reynolds. in march... reynolds was involved in a police standoff that lasted around 20 hours in terre haute. officers shot and killed reynolds after they say he threatened them. that standoff started after police say reynolds shot two people. one of those victims died. since then... indiana state police have been investigating two different police action shootings in the standoff. today we learned that information has been forwarded to the vigo county prosecutor's office. the office will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.