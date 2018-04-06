Speech to Text for Budget Blinds in home consultation

interior designer and owner of budget blinds of terre haute. tammy, i had you in my home earlier this year for a free in home consultation. tell us a little bit about how that works. so i brought all of my samples to you home and one of the things you wanted to do was redress your front window. we decided on wood blinds in a dark finish. it was a good way for us to bring in some of the earth tones you already had in the space. we also did some stationary drapery panels with some colored edge banding. the stationary panels are a good way to accent a window without the cost of dressing the window. it also keeps you from having to redress the drapes every day. and aside from blinds and window coverings what else do you guys have to offer? we do anywhere from high end custom draperies to entry level window treatment. we also have rugs, bedding, throw pillows, really just anything that makes it a complete in home consultation. and if someone would like to a consultation, how can they get in touch with you? they can call us at 812-514-9810 or search for us on the web or on our facebook page. sounds great, thanks tammy.