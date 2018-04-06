Speech to Text for Terre Haute woman hit with $6,800 sewage bill; her battle for answers

bill... is almost "7-thousand" dollars this month and get this! she typically pays -- "48" dollars. this bill has her scrambling to find answers. news 10's kiley thomas caught up with the woman -- to find out what happened. she joins us live to explain. ////////// kathy morrison owns several rental properties in terre haute -- including this one. turns out this rental home was racking up quite the bill. in fact -- a "10-thousand" bill between water and sewage. here's what happened. an underground pipe burst at one of her properties on "4th street". the sewer company told "morrison" -- weather caused it. morrison says -- she didn't notice the yard flooded when she visited. the tenant didn't let her know either. so when she received a "3 thousand" dollar water bill -- and "7-thousand" sewage bill -- she was shocked. [g8]sewage bill woes 1-live sot vo "even my agent said this is crazy i've never heard this before. he's with farm bureau. so this is something that needs to be addressed because it's not just going to happen to me" morrison appealed the water bill -- which worked. she's currently paying a fraction of it. but the sewage bill.. is another story. we'll explain what the sewage company said about her "7-thousand" dollar bill -- in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. that's the case for a terre haute home owner. on top of that -- she owes "3- thousand" dollars to the water company. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain -- what the home owner is doing about it. ////////// at "6:30" -- we introduced you to "kathy morrison". she owns "24" rental homes in terre haute. an underground pipe burst at one of her properties. which basically turned the yard into a pond. morrison says -- she immediately got the pipe fixed. a few weeks later.. she was hit with the water and sewage bills.. totaling 10- thousand dollar. she appealed the water bill and won. but her luck ends with the sewage company. morrison says when she called to explain the emergency -- they told her she is required to pay the full amount. we reached out to the sewage billing center several times to find out more about their policies. as of this morning -- we have not heard back. live -- kt news 10.