Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Job Fair for Sony DADC employees

The next fair will be May 31st

Posted: Fri Apr 06 06:12:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 06 06:12:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Job Fair for Sony DADC employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for sony d-a-d-c workers. by the end of may .. 375 people will be laid off from good- paying jobs at the terre haute plant. yesterday - "work one" and the "western indiana workforce development board" teamed up to offer a job fair. they tried pairing up sony workers with local employers who are looking for the skills they have. "since there was such a large number of people who are looking and unemployment numbers are a little bit lower, it made sense for us to try and target employers who are looking for the skills they have." "it feels good, because there's some demand out in the world still." "make sure you have a good support system along the side to help you through this, somebody to talk to and never get angry about it so much." /////// if you're a sony worker and missed yesterday's job fair - as we said - another job fair is set for may 31st. we have work one's website linked with ours on wthi-tv dot com. [g16]auto tech shortage-sot auto technicians
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Unsettled weather Monday, dry days ahead, and a warm up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It