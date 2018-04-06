Speech to Text for Job Fair for Sony DADC employees

for sony d-a-d-c workers. by the end of may .. 375 people will be laid off from good- paying jobs at the terre haute plant. yesterday - "work one" and the "western indiana workforce development board" teamed up to offer a job fair. they tried pairing up sony workers with local employers who are looking for the skills they have. "since there was such a large number of people who are looking and unemployment numbers are a little bit lower, it made sense for us to try and target employers who are looking for the skills they have." "it feels good, because there's some demand out in the world still." "make sure you have a good support system along the side to help you through this, somebody to talk to and never get angry about it so much." /////// if you're a sony worker and missed yesterday's job fair - as we said - another job fair is set for may 31st. we have work one's website linked with ours on wthi-tv dot com.