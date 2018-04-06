Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Friday Morning Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 52° Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, cool again. Low: 38° Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. High: 49°

Posted: Fri Apr 06 04:09:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 06 04:16:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40's. a chance of afternoon rain showers will move into the area with the highest chances happening after 5pm. tonight as temperatures drop snow mixing in with the rain will be possible so be on alert. lows will be in the mid 20's. tomorrow highs will rebound to the lower 40's so expect cool conditions. mostly sunny skies will take over all day. holocaust survivor "eva kor" -- endured "un-imaginable" today with mostly cloudy skies rolling in. highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40's. a chance of afternoon rain showers will move into the area with the highest chances happening after 5pm. tonight as temperatures drop snow mixing in with the rain will be possible so be on alert. lows will be in the mid 20's. tomorrow highs will rebound to the lower 40's so expect cool conditions. mostly sunny skies will take over all day. holocaust survivor "eva kor" -- endured "un-imaginable" today with mostly cloudy skies rolling in. highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40's. a chance of afternoon rain showers will move into the area with the highest chances happening after 5pm. tonight as temperatures drop snow mixing in with the rain will be possible so be on alert. lows will be in the mid 20's. tomorrow highs will rebound to the lower 40's so expect cool conditions. mostly sunny skies will take over all day. holocaust survivor "eva kor" -- endured "un-imaginable" today with mostly cloudy skies rolling in. highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40's. a chance of afternoon rain showers will move into the area with the highest chances happening after 5pm. tonight as temperatures drop snow mixing in with the rain will be possible so be on alert. lows will be in the mid 20's. tomorrow highs
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Zionsville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Unsettled weather Monday, dry days ahead, and a warm up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It