Groundhog Day Economic Forecast

Posted: Wed Feb 07 05:24:39 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Feb 07 05:24:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Jade Scott

Speech to Text for Groundhog Day Economic Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

came together to celebrate progress in the community! the terre haute chamber of commerce held the "groundhog day economic forecast." the event gives business leaders the opportunity to plan for the year ahead. leaders also talked about how to attract more businesses and talent to the area. elaine bedel was today's featured speaker. she said the area has a lot to offer. [b12]groundhog day economic forecast-sot vo "we're all about growing our own as well as attracting other businesses to indiana. so if we can help some of those students come up with their business ideas, get the support that we can give them through some of the small business development centers in indiana. that can help grow our own. so i think we've got a great opportunity right here in terre haute to do something like that." today's program also focused on how leaders can help local people learn the skills to fill highly specialized jobs. flu season is not over yet. experts say there's

