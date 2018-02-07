wx_icon Terre Haute 27°

Officials investigating cause of fatal fire in Brazil

out of their homes! that's after a deadly fire in brazil, indiana yesterday afternoon. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the meridian towers apartments -- where an investigation is underway. ////////// phone from fire dept? one person is dead -- and two are hurt after this fire in brazil. today -- we could learn the name of the victim who died. in just a few hours -- investigators will be back at the meridian hills apartments to sift through evidence. they are still trying to figure out what caused this deadly fire. again the sheriffs dept tells me this morning -- the entire building is still evacuated. right now -- those people are staying at local shelters. a woman who lives right next to the apartment that caught fire tells us -- she's just thankful to be alive. a cause -- has not yet been released. keep you updated. live in brazil -- kt news 10. last night "on news 10" -- we featured "15" -- of the "wabas

