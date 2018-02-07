Speech to Text for Officials investigating cause of fatal fire in Brazil

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

are injured after a fire in brazil, indiana. it happened at the meridian towers around "12:30" yesterday. today -- we could learn the name of the victim who died. news 10's kiley thomas is live at the apartment complex -- to break down where the investigation stands. //////////// this morning -- investigators are still working to figure out what "caused" this deadly fire. i just got off the phone with the clay county's sheriff dept. they tell me -- the "65" people who live here -- are still not able to return home this morning. that's because this entire complex remains under investigation. right now -- those people are staying at local shelters. crews say the fire started on the "4th" floor of the building a window is busted out -- where fire crews worked to put out that fire. officials say most of the damage was contained to one room. people who live here tell us -- they're just thankful to be alive. a very scary situation -- to get people out safely. the community is feeling the loss of the person who died in this fire. we are still waiting to find out their name. i'm going to call the fire department to bring you an update on the cause. we'll let you know what they say -- in our next half hour. live in brazil -- kt news 10. in a news 10 follow up -- thanks to you, our special crime stoppers campaign -- was a huge success!