Speech to Text for News 10 This Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sunny today, with a high near 28. more clouds stream in tonight with a low at 10. mixing sun and clouds again tomorrow, a high at 32. then, 25 tomorrow night. cloudy and warmer on friday, highs get into the low 40s. rain chances develop friday night, a low at 27. looks like a little light rain may be possible again on saturday. terre haute business leaders came together to sunny today, with a high near 28. more clouds stream in tonight with a low at 10. mixing sun and clouds again tomorrow, a high at 32. then, 25 tomorrow night. cloudy and warmer on friday, highs get into the low 40s. rain chances develop friday night, a low at 27. looks like a little light rain may be possible again on saturday. terre haute business leaders came together to sunny today, with a high near 28. more clouds stream in tonight with a low at 10. mixing sun and clouds again tomorrow, a high at 32. then, 25 tomorrow night. cloudy and warmer on friday, highs get into the low 40s. rain chances develop friday night, a low at 27. looks like a little light rain may be possible again on saturday. terre haute business leaders came together to sunny today, with a high near 28. more clouds stream in tonight with a low at 10. mixing sun and clouds again tomorrow, a high at 32. then, 25 tomorrow night. cloudy and warmer on friday, highs get into the low 40s. rain chances develop friday night, a low at 27. looks like a little light rain may be possible again on saturday. terre haute business leaders came together to sunny today, with a high near 28. more clouds stream in tonight with a low at 10. mixing sun and clouds again tomorrow, a high at 32. then, 25 tomorrow night. cloudy and warmer on friday, highs get into the low 40s. rain chances develop friday night, a low at 27. looks like a little light rain may be possible