Speech to Text for Sycamores fall at home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

state... former terre haute south star matt deady continues to shine off the bench off isu... the walk-on the steal and two- handed flush .... jordan barnes hit four three's in the game tonight to tie michael menser single-season school record of 92 ..... but this one was all missouri state, the bears never trailed ..... missouri state pounds isu 81-62, sycamores head coach greg lansing said his team never showed up tonight! i'm embarrassed. thought from start to finish that was a laxadazzicle. we looked like jordan barnes felt, like everyone had the flu. that's unacceptable how we played tonight. the dislike in the rivalry between the colts and