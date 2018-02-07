wx_icon Terre Haute 27°

Sycamores fall at home

Missouri State wins 81-62

Posted: Tue Feb 06 20:41:09 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 06 20:41:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

state... former terre haute south star matt deady continues to shine off the bench off isu... the walk-on the steal and two- handed flush .... jordan barnes hit four three's in the game tonight to tie michael menser single-season school record of 92 ..... but this one was all missouri state, the bears never trailed ..... missouri state pounds isu 81-62, sycamores head coach greg lansing said his team never showed up tonight! i'm embarrassed. thought from start to finish that was a laxadazzicle. we looked like jordan barnes felt, like everyone had the flu. that's unacceptable how we played tonight.

