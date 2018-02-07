Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield beats Marshall

end of the third quarter....jesse burdick with a sweet spin and fade.... marshall thinking upset, they go to the fourth up 44-42... final quater... freshman noah livingston with the sick behind the back dribble....that starts some nice passing to a wide open logan hawker ...he's money.... story of this game was casey-westfield big man luke richards..... marshall had no answer for him....he erupted for a career- high 40 points, also grabbed 12 boards... casey-westfield wins 66-56....the warriors pick up win number 20, their first 20 win season in four years ... college hoops, the sycamores were looking for an mvc home win over missouri