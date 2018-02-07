Speech to Text for West Vigo beats Paris

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

streak on the line at home agaainst paris.... kaleb hannahs has been playing great lately ....the vikings sophomore looking like his big brother derrick on the basketball court with the smooth looking jumper... paris off on the outside shot, but mason hutchings cleaning up inside with the putback... robert dickerson with a strong take to the tin for a west vigo hoop... west vigo wins in overtime, 54- 44....the vikings have now won a season-high 5 straight .... bragging rights on the line between rivals marshall and casey-westfield....