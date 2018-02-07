wx_icon Terre Haute 27°

Robinson upsets TH North

Robinson wins 69-64

Posted: Tue Feb 06 20:38:35 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 06 20:38:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Robinson upsets TH North

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

finds a cutting kade lassen down the lane for an easy two for robinson.... terre haute north's richard suggs always draws a crowd in the post...he passes out of a boule team to cayman hayes...the north guard money on the baseline jumper... chance black had 18 for robinson....he tickles the twine from behind the arc... robinson picks up the huge road win 69-64... the maroons beat the patriots for the first time since 2012.... west vigo put their season- high four

