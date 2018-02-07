Speech to Text for TH South wins at Linton

team has waited 13 months for a rematch with linton.... if you don't remember the two played an epic game at the 2016 first financial classic.... the miners upset the braves in overtime.... the rematch took place tonight in linton... craig porter was hot early....his three puts terre haute south up 17-4 in the first quarter... kip fourgerousse would shoot linton back in it....he hit three from downtown in the first half....the linton star had 13... future sycamore de'avion washington with the steal and this is how you finish ....dee with the one-handed throwdown ...washington had a game-high 20 points .....south was up 34-27 at the break... linton freshman lincoln hale went for 16....his drive and bucket gets the miners to within four in the third... south went to the fourth up five....the braves got a couple of big three's in the final quarter from cordell hanes terre haute south wins at 2a, sixth ranked linton 71-57....the braves get some payback and also snap the miners 10-game winning streak tonight ... the dislike in the rivalry between the