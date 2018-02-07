wx_icon Terre Haute 20°

Feb. 6th Rick's Rallies

Top Plays from Wabash Valley

Posted: Tue Feb 06 20:09:00 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 06 20:09:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

senior de'avion washington has been a regular on this for years now... the future sycamore with the two-handed flush... how about rockville's clay butler....he plays beat the third quarter buzzer saturday and buries this shot form just inside halfcourt..... the rox shooter makes this long distance shot look easy... speaking of long distance shots....how about terre haute south's craig porter ....from three- quarter-court, money! up next is one of the craziest bounces i've ever seen with the game on the line... bailey dearwester needed this three from loogootee to force a second overtime and somehow it goes in... i'll set the stage, loogootee was down three in overtime versus their rivals barr-reeve with three seconds to play... dearwester from about 30- feet with an incredible shooters bounces....this thing went high off the rim twice before falling .... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies... calls

