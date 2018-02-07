Speech to Text for Bloomfield goes as Malea Toon goes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

school girls basketball teams playing in regionals this weekend... bloomfield will be in action at the 1a southwestern shelbyville regional ... they have a tough opener, against third-ranked indy tindley... the lady cardinals will be the underdog, but they do have one of the areas top players in malea toon ....she leads the team in scoring and rebounding.... with her, bloomfield knows they have a chance against anyone! [e6]malea toon-sot malea is just a class act. she just does a tremendous job. she is who we are. when she plays well, we play well. when she scores, we score. she does everything for us. i'm just extremely blessed to have her on the team. time now for rick's rallies.....terre haute south