wx_icon Terre Haute 20°

wx_icon Robinson 23°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 20°

wx_icon Casey 16°

wx_icon Brazil 20°

wx_icon Marshall 20°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Tuesday Late Forecast

Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Tue Feb 06 19:37:27 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 06 19:37:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. welcome back... the terre haute of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. welcome back... the terre haute south boys basketball welcome back... the terre haute of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph of snow, mainly after midnight. cloudy, with a low around 21. northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of snow before 7am. partly sunny, with a high near 28. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. northwest wind 5 to

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It