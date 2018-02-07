Speech to Text for Terre Haute Train Problems

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the north terre haute railroad crossing... she joins us now after tracking down some answers.. a terre haute man says... something has to be done. he claims the crossing near his home continues to be blocked by csx trains ... one time -- he says the tracks were blocked for seven days. a csx train... stopped in it's tracks. for several minutes... our cameras captured what nieghbors say is an everday issue. after thirty minutes... nats the train shows signs it may not be abandoned... but the movement is short lived. it stops again before clearing the crossing on north 58th street. there it sits... again... for several minutes. standup: "so, after 45 minutes, at least for me waiting here at this crossing the train is finally moving again and it seems like it's going to go far enough that i'm actually going to be able to get across the tracks this time." art blankenship's driveway meets the end of 58th street... which is often blocked-off by trains. blankenship says he has to drive through his own yard ... and a neighboring property... to cross the tracks. it made for a scary situation when his wife needed medical help last year ... "she had a problem that i had to call 911. the emts couldn't get here. it was muddy. i did get through the field and barely got her in the car and i met them on the road and transferred her to their vehicle. you know, the train was there then." blankenship c-s-x has given him various resons for the blockage over the phone. "the crew left the train because their driving time was up and so they just left the train. other times they'd say well they had train trouble or other times they just didn't know." nats: phone message now -- a message prompts callers to submit issues online. "i figured they did that to stop me from calling them." i went trough the process online and later made contact with a csx spokesperson. the statement says in part: "we appreciate the immense patience our neighbors have demonstrated and apologize for the impact our operations are having in the area. we have elevated the issue within our operations division and will work toward improving the situation." blankenship tells me... he thinks the trains have enough room between crossings to stop without blocking this one. you can see the full csx statement on our website... wthitv.com. this year's flu season is rivaling the worst in recent