Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers Recap

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

behind bars tonight thanks to your tips into a special crime stoppers campaign! news 10 teamed up with wabash valley crime stoppers. officers hit the streets to make the community safer for you and your family. jessica scank was not happy to see our cameras. scank was one of the wabash valley's most wanted. nabbed by vigo county sheriff's deputies. scank was booked into the vigo county jail...charged with theft and fraud. tuesday evening on news 10...we profiled 15 of the wabash valley's most wanted. officers took your confidential tips. while dozens more officers hit the streets. our news 10 photoghapers with them ...looking for our featured fugatives to put behind bars. wade anshutz was one of those featured. he was nabbed for a drug charge by the terre haute street crimes unit. and 50 year old terry plew was at the wrong place at the wrong time. police were looking for his step-son. they arrested him instead for an outstanding warrant for domestic battery. dozens of officers knocked on doors... trying to make a difference. and they did! once the word got out...two of our most wanted turned once the word got out...two of our most wanted turned themselves in! jonathan clymer ...wanted for domestic battery. and john robert smith...charged with escape and domestic battery. they told police they heard their names on crime stoppers and gave themselves up to the vigo county jail. in all... 9 of the wabash valley's most wanted are behind bars. a campaign the community can call a success. crime stoppers will continue to take tips on our list of outstanding felons. you can continue to call the phone number "or" make anonymous tips online. you can also see names and faces again on our website..wthi tv dot com. a reported, scary incident at a local grocery stor is going viral on