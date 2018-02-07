Speech to Text for Fatal Brazil Fire latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

apartment fire in brazil, indiana. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10... officials say one person died and two others were injured. it's a story we first brought you as breaking news through the news 10 app this afternoon... alia blackburn joins us in the studio after visiting the site of the fire.. after escaping the fire with just the pajamas on her back.. one woman told me -- she's very thankful to be alive tonight. she's one of several people evacuated out of the meridian towers apartments in brazil. fire officials say people were sent to nearby cooper towers -- family members and local shelters after the fire started on the 4th floor. the woman i spoke with lived on that floor. she said the entire hallway was covered in heavy black smoke. she said her natural instinct was just to get out and get to safety. alia: "what was just going through your mind as you're seeing all of this happen?" jennifer: "what in the world is going on in our apartment building? the lady that i was helping said "she's in flames, she's in flames!" talking about the resident. brazil fire chief jake bennett told us most of the fire damage happened in one room. at this time -- we do not know the name of the person who died or the cause of that fire. we'll continue to keep you updated as we hear more. back to you. 9 people are