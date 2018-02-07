Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

that's why news 10 has teamed up with "crime stoppers" to take some of the wabash valley's "most wanted" off our streets. tonight in a special report...we profile more than a dozen men and women police want behind bars. news 10's patrece dayton joins us live from our newsroom. that's where local police have set up command...and they're ready to get to work. we have transformed our newsroom into a "crime stoppers command center" tonight. as you can see dozens of police officers are here... ready to be sent out on assignment. here's how it works. here are the pictures and names of the wabash valley's most wanted. 15 men and women facing felony charges. armed robbers... drug dealers... domestic abusers. it's up to "you" to call in with your tips so we can catch them. /////////// sheriff greg ewing joins us now to unveil our first group. our first person we are featuring tonight is wade bush anshutz. anshutz is wanted for possession of a narcotic. matthew r. beeler we've been looking for beeler for the last 2 months. he's wanted for dealing in methamphetami ne christopher campbell is wanted on several charges. 2 counts of resisting law enforcement... theft of a firearm... and reckless driving at unreasonalby high speed to endanger safety. jonathan clymer is a new warrant. clymer is wanted for domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury katherine y. davis is our first female featured tonight. davis is wanted for possession of methamphetami ne.... theft....possessi on of a controlled substance ...possession of marijuana...and false informing. mathhew w. hunt we need hunt behind bars for failure to return to lawful detention...oper ating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person ....and habitual vehicular substance offender. if you know hunt we need him behind bars meggan n. kinsel is another female "most wanted" kinsel is wanted by police for failure to return to lawful detention and the last person we are featuring in this group is james l. lawson. lawson is another heavy hitter we'd like behind bars tonight. he's wanted for armed robbery while using or threatening the use of force while armed... theft where value of propertyis between 750 dollars and 50- thousand dollars ....and battery resulting in bodily injury. here's the phone number you need to help us. 812-238-stop. or toll free 800-222-tips all tips remain anonymous. and you could earn a reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction. if you'd like to see these pictures again...go to our website wthi tv dot com. now...coming up in a few minutes...a look at another group of "most wanted". back to you. [b5]abduction attempt--live pkg a local woman's "facebook post" is going news 10 and vigo county's finest are tracking criminals. here's news 10's patrece dayton with another live look at the "wabash valley's most wanted". so far the phones are ringing! ringing with your tips into crime stoppers to help get some of the valley's most wanted off our streets. as you can see... the room isn't quite as full as it was at the top of our newscast. that's because officers have hit the streets...ready to follow your tips and hopefully make some arrests. our news 10 photographers are with those officers...to get those arrests on camera. time now for our second group of names. 7 more people we want to profile tonight. james j. mahurin is wanted by police for escape...knowin gly or intentionally violating a home detention order mahurin has been featured on the crime stoppers website brandon a. stuthers stuthers faces felony charges of burglary with a deadly weapon ....armed robbery... taking property by force or threatening use of force while armed. joshua w. powers is next on the list of "wabash valley most wanted". powers is wanted for burglary cassandra robbins faces three charges. maintaining a common nuisance....unlawful possession of use of a legend drug....and possession of paraphenalia jessica rose scank scank is a terre haute female wanted for fraud on a financial institution and theft where the value of property is between 750- dollars and 50-thousand dollars john robert smith smith is wanted for escape....criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon...domestic battery...and intimidation with a deadly weapon and our last person on the "most wanted list" is a heavy hitter with the longest list of charges tonight. this is amber d. torres torres is wanted for escape....intimidation where threat is to commit forcible felony ....resisting law enforcement...criminal trespass...disorderly conduct...battery against a public safety official.... criminal mischief... criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon ....and neglect of a dependent if you know anything about any of these people please call right now. the local number is 812- 238-stop. toll free number 800-222- tips. your information will stay confidential and your tip may lead to a cash reward if an arrest and conviction are made. you can also see all tonight's most wanted on our website wthi tv dot com. back to you. i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the center" as we speak! confidential tips about some of our wabash valley most wanted. let's do a final check with news 10's patrece dayton live from the command center with an update. we at news 10 know that safety is important to you and your family. that's why since the beginning of our newscast we've been working hard showing you this year's "most wanted". these men and women are who police want behind bars right away. take a look at their pictures again. and you can get a closer look on our website wthi tv dot com. if you know anything at all about any of these guys... call now. 812-238-stop or 800-222-tips. your information will remain anonymous will remain anonymous remember you are our